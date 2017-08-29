Russian Kalashnikov arms maker presents riot control vehicle
In this photo provided by the Kalashnikov company and made available on Tuesday, Aug. 29 2017, Russia's Kalashnikov company, the maker of the prolific assault rifle, present a formidable crowd control vehicle in Moscow on Friday, Aug. 23, 2017. (Kalashnikov Company via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 3:52PM EDT
MOSCOW -- Russia's Kalashnikov company, the maker of the prolific assault rifle, has presented a new product: a formidable crowd control vehicle.
The Shchit (Shield) anti-riot vehicle is based on a heavy truck with a broad extendable steel shield attached to its front. The machine has ports in the shield for firing projectiles and also carries water cannon.
The company introduced the new design a Moscow arms show last week saying it was developed for Russian law enforcement agencies. Kalashnikov described the vehicle as the most advanced of its kind in the world.
Russia's newly formed National Guard has recently received an array of equipment for dispersing demonstrations, reflecting what is widely seen as Kremlin concern about possible mass protests amid Russia's economic troubles.
