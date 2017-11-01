

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





The Royal Canadian Mint is reassuring investors that its bullion is pure after a mint-branded gold bar sold to a customer at an RBC branch was found to be counterfeit.

Alex Reeves, a spokesperson for the crown corporation, said the mint “did not manufacture, ship, or sell” the one-ounce bar, even though it was stamped with an official mint insignia.

“RBC has confirmed that the bar it sold to its customer did not come from the Royal Canadian Mint, and it continues to investigate the matter with our support,” Reeves said in a statement on Tuesday.

An RBC spokesperson declined to say where the fake gold came from. AJ Goodman told CTVNews.ca that the “vast majority” of bullion sold to clients is sourced from the Mint, but other suppliers are used in “limited instances.”

The mint complained that news of the fraudulent sale has “raised unfounded speculation as to the origins of the counterfeit and the purity of Royal Canadian Mint bullion products.”

“Counterfeiting of Royal Canadian Mint bullion products is extremely rare and this is an isolated case,” the statement continued. “We take suspicion of counterfeit seriously and work with law enforcement to support their investigations.”

According to the statement, the mint tests all of its gold products to ensure 99.99 per cent purity.

Goodman said RBC has “reached a resolution” with the buyer, and called the incident an “unfortunate situation.” He declined to comment further as the matter is “with law enforcement for further investigation.”