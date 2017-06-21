Royal Bank to cut 450 jobs, primarily at head office locations in Toronto area
The Royal Bank of Canada sign is seen at its former head office in downtown Toronto, Dec. 2, 2011. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:06AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:09AM EDT
TORONTO -- Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) says it is cutting 450 jobs, primarily from its head office locations in the Greater Toronto Area as it tries to revamp its business in light of shifting client preferences.
The bank says it consolidates its business where needed in order to reinvest in areas such as digital, data, new technology and high-growth business areas.
RBC says in a statement that it is also making hundreds of other changes including promotions, transfers and the creation of new roles and teams.
The lender says it will provide support to those affected by the changes, including career transition services and continued salary and benefits for a period of time.
RBC has more than 80,000 full- and part-time employees.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Global stocks lower as oil extend falls
- Edmonton police charge ex-tech executive in multimillion-dollar fraud case
- Royal Bank to cut 450 jobs, primarily at head office locations in Toronto area
- Sears Canada shares plunge on report that it's preparing to seek court protection
- Shopkeepers rush to comply as India switches to single tax