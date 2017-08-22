Rowdy Korean Air passenger's 3-year prison sentence reversed
Passengers wait to check in at the domestic check-in desk of Korean Air Lines Co. at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014. (AP / Lee Jin-man)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 12:48PM EDT
HAGATNA, Guam -- A U.S. appeals court has struck down the three-year prison sentence of a rowdy Korean Air passenger convicted of interfering with flight attendants last year on a flight to Guam.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ordered a judge to resentence Kwon Woo Sung.
Kwon pleaded guilty to one count of interference with flight attendants after officials said he drank several beers and became combative during the April 2016 flight.
He was accused of fighting with passengers and was subdued and tied down until the jet arrived in Guam, where he was heading on vacation.
The Pacific Daily News reported Kwon appealed the sentence that included credit for time served under house arrest.
