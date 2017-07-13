Rona Ambrose joins TransAlta board of directors
Conservative Interim Leader Rona Ambrose is shown during an interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, May 18, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 2:24PM EDT
CALGARY -- TransAlta Corp. is appointing former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose to the power company's board of directors.
Ambrose was interim leader of the federal party and leader of the Opposition from 2015 until 2017.
She also held several different cabinet posts including Environment, Health and Labour when the Tories were in power.
Ambrose was first elected to the House of Commons in 2004 and officially resigned her seat earlier this month.
She is currently a fellow at the Wilson Centre Canada Institute in Washington, D.C., focusing on key Canada-U.S. bilateral trade and competitiveness issues.
