

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Mining and energy stocks are contributing to a moderate gain this morning at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.12 points to 15,977.49, after 90 minutes of trading. Teck Resources and EnCana Corp. had some of the biggest advances, up four per cent and two per cent respectively.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.88 points to 23,385.48. The S&P 500 index was down 3.33 points to 2,582.31 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 1.61 points to 6,791.68.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.05 cents US, down from Thursday's average price of 78.46 cents US.

The January crude contract was up $1.00 to US$56.35 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up four cents to US$3.09 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up $8.10 to US$1,286.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent to US$3.05 a pound.