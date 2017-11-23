Regulator investigating Sears Canada liquidation sale prices: monitor
TORONTO -- The Competition Bureau is investigating allegations that prices on some merchandise were marked up ahead of the liquidation sales at Sears Canada that began last month, the court-appointed monitor overseeing the retailer says.
The monitor says the regulator sent letters on Nov. 8 to the liquidators inquiring about the allegations that certain merchandise was marked up.
Sears began the process of liquidating its remaining stores in October after failing to find a buyer.
After the sales began, several customers posted pictures to social media suggesting prices had been raised.
The joint-venture group running the liquidation includes Hilco Global, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.
