

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Heavy spring rains have swelled Lake Ontario to its highest level in nearly a century -- a situation that could force officials who operate the St. Lawrence Seaway to balance the need to protect low-lying communities against the economic incentive to keep the vital shipping artery open.

The St. Lawrence Seaway connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes through a series of channels, canals, and locks. It handles more than 35 million tonnes of cargo per year and supports an estimated 227,000 jobs.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board has the outflow taps at the Moses-Saunders Power Dam in Cornwall, Ont., opened as wide as possible to get rid of the glut of rain water while still allowing shipping to continue.

“It is indeed the highest flow rate that shipping has ever encountered on the St. Lawrence Seaway,” St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. spokesperson Andrew Bogora told CTV Ottawa on Tuesday.

The board decided to keep the dam’s flow rate at a record-setting 10,200 cubic metres per second on Monday, and will reassess that call next Monday.

Pushing the outflow beyond 10,200 cubic metres per second would halt shipping due to unsafe currents -- a rare situation, but not an unprecedented one.

“In 1993, navigation was permitted five days a week and suspended for two to permit the high flow rates,” Bogora said. “That could be an alternative if the demand materializes.”

Chamber of Marine Commerce president Bruce Burrows said suspending shipping traffic would be an expensive proposition with far reaching economic fallout.

“Those affected in Canada and the U.S. could potentially lose over $50 million in sales per day,” he told CTV Ottawa in a statement.

Bogora pegs the “total impact” of the seaway system at about $35 billion per year.

“From the steel in the high rises that you see on the Ottawa skyline to the bread on the supermarket shelf, the seaway plays a vital role in supporting many vital supply chains,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents along the river are feeling increasingly anxious. Above the dam in Cornwall, the water level is said to be close to a metre above where it usually is.

The South Nation Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for parts of the St. Lawrence region.

“It’s a challenging thing to balance all of these competing interests,” Bogora said. “There are many, many skilled individuals working 12 hours per day to see that relief is brought to residents . . . and at the same time, the vital nature of the supply chain is not going to be disturbed too much.”

Bogora said the situation has not yet reached a critical point, noting any decisions could be swayed by the weather over the next week.

“At this stage, blue skies would bring us great joy,” he said.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Matt Skube