Quebecer wants to sue Sunwing over 'champagne service' that served sparkling wine
A Sunwing Boeing 737-800 passenger plane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 12:16PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A Quebec man is trying to sue an airline after he was allegedly served sparkling wine instead of champagne on a flight.
Daniel Macduff's class action request claims Sunwing was deceptive when it advertised the vacation package he bought as a champagne service for the flight last November.
Macduff's lawyer, Sebastien Paquette, says the suit is less about the differing cost of the beverages and more about the need to fight misleading advertising practices.
If authorized, the suit would seek compensation for the price difference between the drinks as well as punitive damages.
Sunwing says in a statement the word champagne was used in its marketing to denote a level of service, not a specific drink.
The company says it considers the legal action to be frivolous and without merit.
