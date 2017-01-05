

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Quebec maple syrup producers are hoping to sweeten their business in 2017, with a new classification system aimed at boosting export possibilities worldwide.

Paul Rouillard of the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers says the new grading system will make it easier to sell maple syrup in foreign markets, to which Quebec currently provides 72 per cent of the global supply.

"We reached an agreement to have this classification system for all producers in the United States and Canada," Rouillard told CTV Montreal. Rouillard says it will be less confusing for foreign buyers to purchase Quebec products under the new system, because they'll have a better idea of what they're buying.

Quebec's maple syrup industry is worth an estimated $340 million per year, and provides jobs for approximately 10,000 individuals. A barrel of maple syrup is worth an estimated $1,300 – far more than a barrel of oil.

The U.S. and various provinces in Canada previously used their own grading systems. Quebec used to divide its syrup into five different classes: extra light, light, medium, amber and dark.

Under the new Canada Grade A system from the FPAQ, Canadian producers will have to classify their product under one of four grades, based on the amount of light that passes through it.

Golden, delicate taste Amber, rich taste Dark, robust taste Very dark, strong taste

According to the new guidelines the maple syrup must be clean, healthy and edible, with a clear and uniform colour, a maple flavour "characteristic of its colour class" and it must not ferment. Additionally, it must be made "only from concentrated maple sap or by diluting or dissolving a maple product other than maple sap in potable water."

Maple syrup that falls short of the Grade A classification will be labelled as processing grade, so long as it is still produced cleanly and in the proper way.

Producers that export maple syrup must adopt the classification system immediately, while those that sell exclusively in Quebec will be given until December to fall in line.