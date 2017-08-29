Quebec, Airbnb reach agreement to collect lodging tax in the province
The Airbnb logo hangs outside the company's Toronto office space.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 10:11AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Airbnb and the province of Quebec have announced what is being called a first tourist tax agreement on short-term rentals in Canada.
Quebec Tourism Minister Julie Boulet and officials with the Canadian arm of the home-sharing platform made the agreement official today.
Beginning Oct. 1, Airbnb will automatically collect and remit a 3.5 per cent lodging tax on bookings.
Airbnb's Alex Dagg says the deal is a first for a Canadian jurisdiction and she adds it underlines just how the company and a province can work in tandem.
The company says nearly one million people used the service in Quebec in the last year alone and it estimates the province would have recouped $3.7 million in 2016 had the tax been in place.
Quebec implemented a law in April 2016 regulating properties on Airbnb and other home-rental websites.
