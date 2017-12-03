Pharma giant CVS makes $69B bid for Aetna insurance firm
A pedestrian walks past a sign for Aetna Inc., at the company headquarters in Hartford, Conn. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, photo. (AP /Jessica Hill)
Tom Murphy and David Koenig, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 2:52PM EST
DALLAS -- CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a roughly $69 billion deal that will help the drugstore chain provide more health care and keep a key client, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
The person said Sunday that CVS Health Corp. will pay about $207 in cash and stock for each share of Aetna Inc. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced publicly.
Reports of a possible deal surfaced in late October.
The combination pairs a company that runs more than 9,700 drugstores and 1,100 walk-in clinics with an insurer covering about 22 million people.
The deal could provide new customers for CVS stores for the growing list of medical services that it offers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Analysts: Ontario will fall short of 2020 electric vehicle target
- Hong Kong-based company to spend $350M to expand capacity in Ontario, premier says
- BlackBerry ordered to pay Nokia $137M by international arbitration panel
- Christmas tree prices on the rise for first time in almost a decade
- Job surge drops unemployment rate to 5.9 per cent; economy grows 1.7 cent in third quarter