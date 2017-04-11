

If you drive a car in Ontario, you may want to head to the pumps before midnight.

Industry analysts from GasBuddy.com expect average gas prices in Ontario to jump six cents per litre by Wednesday to levels not seen since October 2014.

In the Greater Toronto Area, the average price of gas is set to rise overnight from 115.9 cents per litre to just over 121.9 cents per litre.

A similar jump is expected across Quebec, with drivers in Montreal, Laval and the Lanaudière region already seeing a 15-cent jump on Tuesday morning, according to local media reports.

According to GasBuddy analyst Dan McTeague, gasoline sold in the summer has added ingredients to help it handle the heat, and retailers tweak their prices to deal with the adjustment.

Add to that an increase in gasoline demand from more American drivers on the road and a low loonie, and Canadians are expected to feel a serious pinch at the pumps.

"Pretty much Ontario is going to be about $1.20 per litre heading into the summer. Just in case anyone was wondering, that's a full 15 to 18 cents a litre more than what we were paying this time last year," McTeague told CTV Kitchener.

Experts say that Ontario’s cap-and-trade program means drivers are already paying 4.3 cents per litre more in 2017. As the summer driving season looms, drivers should expect to pay more at the pumps than in 2016.

"So for motorists, this long weekend is going to look to be a very expensive one. Arguably one of the most expensive we've seen since 2014," McTeague said.