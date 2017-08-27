Oil platforms being evacuated due to Tropical Storm Harvey
An oil refinery flare, right, continues to burn through wind and rain as Hurricane Harvey moves into Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 3:35PM EDT
The federal agency in charge of offshore drilling says oil and gas companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico are evacuating platforms and rigs in response to Tropical Storm Harvey.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in an email Sunday that it has been monitoring and working with offshore operators so that the storm doesn't threaten energy-related commercial activities in the Gulf.
The bureau said that as of midday Sunday, personnel have been evacuated from a total of 105 production platforms, or about 14 per cent of the nearly 740 manned platforms in the gulf. Personnel have also been evacuated from five rigs. One rig was moved out of the storm's path.
The bureau says facilities will be inspected after the storm passes.
