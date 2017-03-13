

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Officials are providing details today about an online "vulnerability" that forced the shutdown of a number of federal services over the weekend, including electronic tax filing at the Canada Revenue Agency.

The tax agency took several of its web-based services offline as a precaution Friday after a problem was detected in computer servers used by websites worldwide.

By late Sunday, CRA reported it had fixed its system and tested for the vulnerability, and had brought the services back online.

In a statement late Sunday, the Canada Revenue Agency said the action was not the result of a successful hack or breach, adding that no personal data had been compromised.

Statistics Canada's website also went offline late Thursday and was down during the weekend, but came back online late Sunday.

The CRA services affected by the shutdown included "My Account," "My Business Account," "Netfile," "EFILE" and "Auto-Fill My Return."

Last week, Apache released an update for a Java tool. It became apparent that unpatched servers had risk of being exploited. — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) March 13, 2017

Vulnerable software located. No evidence gov't evidence compromised. On Mar. 10, decision to disable unpatched servers. #cdnpoli — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) March 13, 2017

Any affected websites are now patched and back up and running. Gov't has reached out to provinces. — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) March 13, 2017

CSE says the issue was found in an Open Source tool that's used worldwide. #cdnpoli — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) March 13, 2017