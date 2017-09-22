North American stocks in the red in late-morning trading, loonie up
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 12:24AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2017 11:44AM EDT
TORONTO - North American stock markets were in the red in late-morning trading as the Canadian dollar edged higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.53 points to 15,451.39, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.64 points to 22,334.59. The S&P 500 index was down 1.64 points to 2,498.96 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 6.14 points to 6,416.55.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.30 cents US, up from an average price of 81.04 cents US on Thursday.
The November crude contract was up six cents to US$50.61 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.96 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$5.80 to US$1,300.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$2.93 a pound.
