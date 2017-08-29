

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock market indexes are down this morning amid heightened tensions between North Korea and the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index declined 64.09 points to 14,987.94, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11.35 points to 21,797.05, the S&P 500 index edged down 4.53 points to 2,439.71, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 7.15 points to 6,275.87.

Investors were shaken up by North Korea's launch of a midrange ballistic missile on Monday that crossed over northern Japan.

U.S. President Donald Trump said "all options are on the table" in a written statement that also said North Korea's missile launch "signalled its contempt for its neighbours, for all members of the United Nations and for minimum standards of acceptable international behaviour."

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.96 cents US, down from Monday's average price of 80.12 cents US.

The October crude contract dropped 70 cents to US$45.87 per barrel and the October natural gas contract gave back one cent to US$2.95 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract advanced $9.60 to US$1,324.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up two cents to US$3.08 a pound.