No ice cream for you: Uber says promotion in Vancouver exceeded demand
A man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco on Dec. 16, 2014. (AP / Eric Risberg)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 4:01PM EDT
VANCOUVER - Some Uber users in Vancouver are expressing disappointment, and in some cases outrage, after they say the ride-share app's free ice cream promotion in the city apparently melted down.
The company said it would deliver two free ice cream sandwiches between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday while supplies lasted to anyone within a specified area.
But many people who tried to order the treats claimed they got repeated messages that the ice cream wasn't available.
Earnest Ice Cream, the local business that supplied the ice cream, posted on Facebook that it regrets the venture and that Uber's values do not align with its own.
Uber spokeswoman Susie Heath says the Uber Ice Cream promotion has been done year-after-year in 500 cities.
Heath says that with free promotions, demand typically outpaces supply and that Vancouver was no exception.
