U.S. Customs and Border Protection say there is no evidence of malice a day after a temporary system outage caused major delays – and headaches -- during one of the year’s busiest travel periods.

CBP issued a statement on Monday, saying a processing system caused the delays in getting passengers into the U.S.

Travellers continued to be processed and screened according to security standards while the problem was being fixed. However, waits were longer than usual at some airports, CBP said in the statement.

Customs officer Robert Brisley said the outage at the Atlanta airport lasted approximately an hour Monday, from late afternoon to early evening. He said the agency apologized to travellers who were delayed. The cause of the outage is not yet known.

With nothing to do but wait, affected travellers stuck in airports expressed their frustration over social media:

US Customs is down and this is the back of the line Atlanta #atl pic.twitter.com/RHcB8Fh4HF — Darrellkc (@hamptonsunset) January 2, 2017

Is anyone aware of the computer system meltdown at the #MIA Immigration? Thousands sitting in nonstop lines, no AC. Hacked??? pic.twitter.com/PZYTAJ72pu — Jack Brewer (@JackBrewerBSI) January 3, 2017

All airports are back on line after a temporary outage of #CBP’s processing systems. No indication the disruption was malicious in nature. — CBP (@CustomsBorder) January 3, 2017

