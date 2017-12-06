

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Vehicles displaying Alberta licence plates will no longer be allowed on highways and infrastructure job sites in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan contractors aren't allowed on Alberta job sites unless they have Alberta plates.

David Marit, minister for highways and infrastructure, says Saskatchewan operators feel forced to register their vehicles in Alberta if they want to do business there.

He says industry feedback suggests that has put his province's suppliers at a competitive disadvantage.

The restriction applies only to new contracts awarded by the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure and will include contractors, sub-contractors, consultants and workers.

Ministry staff will enforce the provision through job-site monitoring.

"Saskatchewan operators have been subject to this treatment in Alberta for years," Marit said in a release Wednesday. "Today we are sending a clear message that Alberta suppliers can expect the very same treatment here."

Shantel Lipp of the Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association said her group is "pleased to see government enacting changes that will level the playing field for our members."