New Delta charges for baggage on discount flights to Europe
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 11:54AM EST
NEW YORK - Travellers looking to take a cheap Delta Air Lines will soon need to pay for even one piece of checked baggage when flying to Europe or North Africa.
The airline said this week that it will charge Basic Economy passengers $60 for the first bag and $100 for a second. The fees will apply to tickets bought after Dec. 6 and for flights after April 10 originating from the U.S. and Canada.
There is no change in policy for more expensive international flight tickets or for flights to other regions. Delta is currently expanding its Basic Economy flights for overseas travellers.
For domestic travel, Delta already charges $25 for the first bag and $35 for the second.
