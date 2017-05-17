Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cottage country for summer long weekends
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 4:40PM EDT
TORONTO - Netflix is giving Ontario cottage country dwellers an entertainment fix over holiday weekends this summer.
The streaming video operator says it's opening several temporary "download zones" that allow viewers to refill their mobile devices with fresh TV series and films.
It begins this weekend with a Wi-Fi hotspot at Bass Pro Shop at Vaughan Mills on Friday and the Farmers Market in Collingwood, Ont., both Saturday and Sunday.
A spokeswoman for Netflix says employees will be on-site to guide users through the steps.
Streaming companies have been expanding their downloadable content as more subscribers watch entertainment while in transit.
Restrictive mobile data plans have made it costly for most Canadians to stream on the road.
