NAFTA: Canada delivers a lecture first, counter-proposal on autos to come later
National flags representing the United States, Canada, and Mexico fly in the breeze in New Orleans where leaders of the North American Free Trade Agreement met on April 21, 2008. (AP / Judi Bottoni)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 2:00PM EST
MEXICO CITY - The Canadian government intends to provide a briefing at this round of NAFTA negotiations on how U.S. proposals on auto parts would devastate its own industry.
Multiple sources say Canada plans to present information at this round -- not a counter-proposal.
They also expect that Mexico will hold off on presenting a counter-offer on auto parts, which is shaping up to be a key issue of the talks.
The U.S. position at the last round drew a backlash from Canada, Mexico, the auto industry, and from dozens of American lawmakers who released a public letter blasting it.
The American proposal had four main components: insisting that half of a car's parts be from the U.S. to avoid a tariff, drastically increasing the amount of content required from North America overall, toughening the method for calculating the parts percentages and making it all happen within a year.
Some auto-parts representatives say the idea is so unrealistic it would incentivize companies to move production from North America, build in Asia, and just pay the import tariff.
