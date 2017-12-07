N.S. sets legal age for marijuana use at 19, names liquor agency as retailer
A cannabis plant is shown in southwest Quebec on Oct. 8, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 8:44AM EST
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia will set a legal age of 19 for marijuana use, and will distribute weed through its liquor corporation and through online sales.
Justice Minister Mark Furey says the province also accepts federal rules setting a personal possession limit of up to 30 grams, a personal cultivation limit of up to four plants per household and will establish provincial penalties for youth possession of up to five grams.
The age limit brings Nova Scotia in line with several other provinces, including Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick.
Details on online sales and the location of retail stores will be announced at a later date.
Meanwhile, the province has released an online survey indicating 78 per cent of the 31,000 respondents supported Ottawa's decision to legalize recreational cannabis, with 75 per cent saying 19 was an appropriate age.
Results were mixed on how people felt recreation pot should be sold, with about half saying they supported the use of a Crown corporation like the provincial liquor commission.
The majority - 73 per cent - also agreed with some outdoor use of recreational cannabis, but with restrictions.
