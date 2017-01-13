Morneau tosses around budget ideas with private sector economists today
Finance Minister Bill Morneau listens to a question during a news conference in the courtyard of a college in Ottawa on September 26, 2016. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 12:33AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 11:52AM EST
TORONTO - Finance Minister Bill Morneau will get some ideas for his upcoming budget today from private sector economists.
He will sit down with the experts in Toronto, something federal finance ministers routinely do.
One issue sure to be discussed is how Canada's economy will be affected by the presidency of Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated next week.
CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld, who will be at today's meeting, predicts the private-sector consensus to show that the Canadian economic outlook has improved somewhat since the fall.
But he says that assessment won't account for any potential fallout for Canada from Trump's promised economic policies, which include cutting corporate taxes and a border tax on imports.
Craig Alexander, the chief economist of The Conference Board of Canada, says Trump's proposals create enough uncertainty that some kind of fiscal prudence would be appropriate in this year's budget.
