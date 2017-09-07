

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





Montreal's hot real estate market continued to sizzle last month with record August sales and rising prices.

The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board says booming condo sales drove an eight per cent increase in residential sales across the Montreal region.

There were 2,899 sales, with condo transactions surging 19 per cent. Single-family homes that account for more than half of sales rose four per cent.

The Island of Montreal led the way with a 12 per cent rise in sales.

Paul Cardinal of the Quebec Federation of Real Estate Boards attributed the continued gains to strong job creation, consumer confidence and foreign migration.

He also said buyers were fast-tracking purchases to beat an expected interest rate hike, which was announced Wednesday.