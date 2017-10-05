

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The real estate market in Greater Montreal matched September's heat wave with sales reaching an eight-year high for the month.

The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board says 2,893 residential sales were completed last month, a six per cent increase from a year ago.

Four of the area's five metropolitan areas sustained growth, led by a 17-per-cent jump in sales in Laval, north of Montreal.

Paul Cardinal of the Quebec Federation of Real Estate Boards has attributed monthly housing gains to strong job creation, consumer confidence and foreign migration.

Sales on the island of Montreal, which accounted for 43 per cent of all area sales, were up five per cent.

Condominiums continued to drive sales volume, rising 11 per cent overall, including a 49 per cent jump in Laval, north of Montreal.