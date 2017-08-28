Mining company fined $200K for worker death at Sudbury mine in 2015
The Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland are seen in this April 14, 2011 file photo. (AP Photo/Keystone/Urs Flueeler, file)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 3:37PM EDT
SUDBURY, Ont. - The Ministry of Labour says a Canadian mining company has been fined $200,000 for the 2015 death of a worker at a mine near Sudbury, Ont.
A statement from the ministry says that on October 20, 2015, the worker was driving a machine known as a load haul dump -- used to move broken rock inside the mine -- down a ramp when it hit a wall.
The ministry says the worker wasn't wearing a seatbelt, although there was one in the load haul dump's cab.
It says the worker was thrown from the cab and died after being run over by one of the vehicle's tires.
Investigators later found that the cab door opened while the load haul dump was driving down the ramp.
Glencore Canada Corporation, which owns the Nickel Rim South Mine, pleaded guilty to failing to provide information, instruction, and supervision to a worker to protect their safety.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Trump ally re-assures Canadians: 'He really truly believes in having free trade'
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife welcome new baby girl
- Mining company fined $200K for worker death at Sudbury mine in 2015
- Energy sector weighs on Toronto stock index, as Canadian dollar rises
- Canadian lumber producers get reprieve with end of 20% of preliminary duties