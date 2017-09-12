Microsoft expects job growth in Vancouver
Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith addresses a Vancouver Board of Trade luncheon as a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing the company's HoloLens product is displayed, in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday June 28, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 5:06PM EDT
SEATTLE - Microsoft President Brad Smith says the technology company anticipates growing beyond the 750 jobs it initially expected to create in Vancouver.
Smith said when the company opened its Microsoft Canada Excellence Centre, now named Microsoft Vancouver, in June 2016, it anticipated hiring about 750 employees.
Currently, a spokesman said 800 workers are employed across product development, sales and marketing, and retail and office work.
Smith said he sees continuing opportunities to grow in the city and doesn't see a cap to the number of jobs the company could create there.
He said Microsoft sees Vancouver as a second home and is "very bullish" on the city.
Smith made the comments during an interview at a conference in Seattle aimed at strengthening the Cascadia Innovation Corridor, which is an agreement signed by B.C. and Washington state nearly one year ago to grow high-tech industries and strengthen collaboration across the region.
