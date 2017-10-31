Mexico GDP shrinks amid NAFTA uncertainty, disasters
National flags representing the United States, Canada, and Mexico fly in the breeze in New Orleans where leaders of the North American Free Trade Agreement met on April 21, 2008. (AP / Judi Bottoni)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 4:46PM EDT
MEXICO CITY -- Mexico says its economy shrank 0.2 per cent in the third quarter compared with the previous period amid uncertainty related to renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement and a slowdown caused by natural disasters.
Alfredo Coutino is Latin America director at Moody's Analytics. He says the slowdown came after Mexico posted GDP gains of 0.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent in the first two quarters and confirms a "deceleration expected for the second half of the year."
Coutino adds that investment was hurt by fears that NAFTA talks could break off, and activity was "partially interrupted" by two deadly earthquakes and hurricanes in southern Mexico.
The government's National Institute of Statistics and Geography reported the contraction Tuesday. GDP was up 1.7 per cent over the third quarter of 2016, however.
