Mexico announces new laptop, tablet security on U.S. flights
File image of a laptop seen in this undated photo. (AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9:39AM EDT
MEXICO CITY -- Mexican authorities say the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has instituted heightened security measures for laptops and tablets on U.S.-bound flights from the country.
Mexico's Transportation Department says in a statement that the measures take effect starting Wednesday for "electronics larger than a cellphone."
It recommends passengers carry as few of those devices as possible in carry-on bags and advises that such electronics must undergo separate security checks without cases or covers.
In March, U.S. authorities banned cabin electronics on departing flights from 10 airports in the Middle East over concerns extremists could hide bombs inside of laptops.
