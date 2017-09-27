Metro says it's in talks with Jean Coutu about possible merger
A Metro grocery store is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2012. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 11:11AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 27, 2017 12:20PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Metro Inc. says it is in 'exclusive discussions' regarding a combination with the Quebec-based Jean Coutu pharmacy chain.
Developing story...
