TORONTO -- Metals and energy stocks helped push Canada's main stock index higher this morning, while the loonie held steady just below the 80 cent US mark.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 66.35 points to 15,195.04, after 90 minutes of trading.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.85 cents US, down slightly from an average price of 79.92 cents US on Monday.

In New York, markets were mostly back on their winning streak following earnings from corporate heavyweights McDonald's and Caterpillar that came in better than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 100.80 points to 21,613.97 and the S&P 500 index gained 8.30 points to 2,478.21. The Nasdaq composite pulled back 3.61 points to 6,407.61.

In commodities, the September crude contract was up 98 cents to US$47.32 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up three cents to US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$4.50 to US$1,249.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up eight cents to US$2.82 a pound