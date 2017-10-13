

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Rallying metals and energy shares led a broad-based advance on Canada's main stock index today.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.97 points to 15,807.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average added 30.71 points to 22,871.72. The S&P 500 index inched up 2.24 points to 2,553.17 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 14.29 points to 6,605.80.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 80.08 cents US, down 0.10 of a cent

The November crude contract advanced 85 cents to US$51.45 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up one cent at US$3.00 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract rose $8.10 to US$1,304.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent to US$3.13 a pound.