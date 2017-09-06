McDonald's to bring bottled McCafe drinks to store shelves
A McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh, on April 24, 2017. (Keith Srakocic / AP)
Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 9:58AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 10:39AM EDT
NEW YORK -- McDonald's said Wednesday that it will sell bottled McCafe drinks at supermarkets and other stores early next year, following in the footsteps of coffee rivals Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts.
The fast-food giant said it signed a deal with Coca-Cola Co. that will bring three flavours of its McCafe Frappe drinks to stores. Dunkin' Donuts signed a similar deal with Coca-Cola in 2016. And Starbucks has sold bottled Frappuccinos with soda maker PepsiCo for years.
McCafe already has a presence in grocery stores: its ground and whole coffee beans are sold there.
McDonald's Corp. also said Wednesday that it plans to remodel McCafes in its restaurants next year and is rolling out new espresso drinks, such as cappuccino and caramel macchiato.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Nearly half of Canadian workers living paycheque to paycheque: survey
- First Nation leaders to press Desjardins to stop funding oilsands pipelines
- Trudeau blasts Boeing to U.S. governor over cross-border aerospace dispute
- Bank of Canada raises overnight rate to 1 per cent
- Global markets lower as caution prevails over security risks