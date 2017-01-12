McDonald's Canada testing all-day breakfast menu in several provinces
A McDonald's breakfast is arranged for an illustration at a McDonald's restaurant in New York on Feb. 14, 2013. (AP / Mark Lennihan)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:35AM EST
TORONTO - Craving an Egg McMuffin and hash brown for dinner?
Soon, you can order the breakfast staples all day at select McDonald's Canada locations across the country.
The fast-food giant says it's currently serving its breakfast menu at 17 restaurants in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
McDonald's is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Canada this year and operates more than 1,400 restaurants from coast to coast.
