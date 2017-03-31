McDonald's Canada says info of 95,000 job applicants compromised
This Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo shows a McDonald's sign at one of the company's restaurants in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 12:35PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2017 12:51PM EDT
TORONTO - McDonald's Canada says the jobs section of its website has been hacked, compromising the personal information of about 95,000 applicants over the last three years.
The company says the accessed information included names, addresses, phone numbers, employment histories and other standard job application information.
But McDonald's says the site doesn't collect social insurance numbers, banking information or health information.
In a statement, McDonald's Canada says it is investigating and apologizes to those affected.
It advises anybody interested in applying for a job to do so in person at any McDonald's Canada restaurant.
McDonald's has more than 1,400 restaurants in Canada and more than 80,000 Canadian employees.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- BlackBerry celebrates reduced loss, operating profit
- List of public workers making over $100K in Ontario grows; top earner made $1.2M
- Frustrated Bombardier Montreal office workers trying to form union
- Economy tops expectations and grows faster than expected in January
- McDonald's Canada says info of 95,000 job applicants compromised