Materials sector pushes TSX higher as loonie falls
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 6:49AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 31, 2017 11:26AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index pushed higher in late morning trading today, helped by gains in the materials sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.84 points to 15,155.49 after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.60 points to 21,895.91, the S&P 500 index shed 1.06 points to 2,471.04 and the Nasdaq composite index declined 20.38 points to 6,354.30.
The Canadian dollar was still above the 80-cent US mark, trading at 80.03 cents US, though that was down from an average price of 80.34 cents US on Friday.
The September crude contract fell 37 cents to US$49.34 per barrel and the September natural gas contract lost 11 cents to US$2.83 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract slipped 30 cents to US$1,275.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up one cent to US$2.89 a pound.
