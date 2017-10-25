Marijuana company Canopy Growth forms strategic partnership in Jamaica
Marijuana plants are shown inside a facility in Richmond, B.C., on Friday March 21, 2014. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 9:43AM EDT
SMITH FALLS, Ont. -- Canopy Growth Corp. has signed a deal to form a strategic partnership in Jamaica.
The Canadian marijuana company says Grow House JA Ltd. will to operate as Tweed Ltd JA. and serve the Jamaican medical cannabis market.
Canopy Growth says Tweed JA has conditional license approvals and has begun construction of its facility.
The company holds a 49 per cent stake in Tweed JA.
Licensed marijuana producers are eyeing international markets for expansion as countries around the world increasingly warm to marijuana for medical use.
Canada has one of the most developed federal-level marijuana regulatory systems in the world.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Gender gap in manufacturing won't narrow without more training for women: report
- Marijuana company Canopy Growth forms strategic partnership in Jamaica
- Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate on hold
- Loonie lower as BoC keeps rate on hold; Toronto stocks lose ground
- TransCanada Corp. selling Ontario solar portfolio for $540 million