Lyft starts global expansion with Toronto service launch Tuesday
A vehicle with the logo from the Lyft ride sharing service is shown at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, on March 31, 2016 in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren / THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 11:40AM EST
TORONTO - Ride-hailing service Lyft will launch its service in Toronto on Tuesday, marking its first expansion outside the United States.
The addition of Lyft brings increased competition to Uber in Canada's largest city.
The company announced plans to expand to Toronto last month, but had not set a date for its start.
Lyft will operate between Hamilton and Oshawa, Ont., and as far north as Newmarket, Ont.
Uber arrived in Canada several years ago and has fought an uphill regulatory battle ever since.
Beck Taxi says adding thousands of cars to Toronto's congested streets is the last thing the city needs and only discourages transit ridership.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Conservatives ask OPP to investigate ineligible expenses by power generators
- Of government and golf courses: Mulroney's East Coast experiment, 30 years later
- Onex Corp. to buy venue manager SMG Holdings for undisclosed price
- Stay request at insider trading trial for ex-Amaya CEO David Baazov, others
- Talk of a bubble intensifies as price of bitcoin soars