Loonie tumbles as BoC keeps rate on hold, Toronto stocks pull back
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 1:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 25, 2017 4:33PM EDT
TORONTO -- The loonie dropped sharply after the Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold today, as North American stock markets pulled back on profit taking.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.30 cents US, down 0.65 of a cent.
The move in the currency came as the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 50.37 points to 15,854.77.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 112.30 points to 23,329.46. The S&P 500 index gave back 11.98 points to 2,557.15 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 34.54 points to 6,563.89.
In commodities, the December crude contract lost 29 cents to close at US$52.18 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down five cents at US$3.08 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract added 70 cents to US$1,279.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents to US$3.18 a pound.
