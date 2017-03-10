

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Major North American stock indices remained relatively flat, while the loonie regained some of its strength despite a drop in the price of oil.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index rose 9.84 points to 15,506.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 44.79 points to 20,902.98, the S&P 500 index added 7.73 points to 2,372.60, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 22.92 points to 5,861.73.

The loonie gained a quarter of a cent to 74.28 cents US, while the April crude contract dropped 79 cents to US$48.49 per barrel.

Government job reports released earlier in the day in both Canada and the U.S. showed higher levels of employment than analysts' estimates.

Elsewhere in commodities, April gold fell US$1.80 to US$1,201.40 an ounce, April natural gas gained 3.4 cents to about US$3.01 per mmBTU and May copper rose 1.5 cents to roughly US$2.60 a pound.