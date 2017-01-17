

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Canadian dollar climbed nearly two-thirds of a U.S. cent amid higher oil prices and comments from president-elect Donald Trump about the U.S. dollar.

The loonie gained 0.61 of a U.S. cent to 76.58 cents US, a day before a scheduled interest rate announcement by the Bank of Canada.

In equity markets, the S&P/TSX composite index in Toronto slipped 37.93 points to 15,441.36, weighed by losses in industrials and financials stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 58.96 points at 19,826.77, while the S&P 500 index slipped 6.75 points to 2,267.89. The Nasdaq composite dropped 35.39 points to 5,538.73.

In commodities, the February crude contract gained 11 cents to US$52.48, as investors fled to the safe haven of gold. The February bullion contract jumped US$16.70 at US$1,212.90 an ounce.

February natural gas was down a penny at US$3.41 per mmBTU and March copper contracts shed seven cents at US$2.63 per pound.

In comments to the Wall Street Journal, Trump said he thought the U.S. is not competitive with other countries because its dollar is "too strong."