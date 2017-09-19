Kosher designation for medical pot products arrive in time for the High Holidays
Marijuana plants sit for sale on display in ShowGrow a medical marijuana provider in downtown Los Angeles on April 15, 2017. (AP / Richard Vogel)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 4:16PM EDT
GATINEAU, Que. -- A Quebec medical marijuana producer says its processed products have been certified as kosher, just in time for one of the High Holidays on the Jewish calendar.
The Hydropothecary Corp. (TSXV:THCX) says the certification by Rabbi Levy Teitlebaum comes just in time for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, celebrated from Wednesday night to Friday night.
It says the certification covers its ready-to-consume marijuana powder product line, cannabis peppermint oil and milled products and includes an audit of cleaning protocols, kosher compliance review and on-site inspections.
In a release, the Ottawa rabbi says kosher certification is relied upon by vegans, vegetarians and people who are careful about what they consume as well as those who follow Jewish dietary laws.
He says certification means that consumers can be assured that the products "adhere to the highest standards of kosher purity."
Medical products are eligible for kosher certification, the rabbi says, but marijuana for recreational use, expected to be made legal next year, may not qualify for kosher designation.
