

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canadian retail sales rose slightly in June and continue to be a bright spot in the economy.

Statistics Canada says in a report issued Tuesday that the retail sector's growth was 1.1 per cent, excluding automotive and gasoline sales.

Economists at several banks say June's retail sales suggest Canada's overall gross domestic product was robust in the second quarter, but cautioned they expect the pace to slow.

Overall retail sales in June edged up 0.1 per cent to nearly $49 billion, while sales volumes were up 0.5 per cent after adjusting for price changes.

Sales at general merchandise stores rose 2.9 per cent in June to $5.8 billion, the fifth increase in six months.

There were also increases at clothing stores (up 3.3 per cent), while sales of building materials, garden equipment and supplies, (up 2.2 per cent) rose for the ninth time in 10 months.