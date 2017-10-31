TORONTO - One of the country's pre-eminent elevator companies has been fined $500,000 for five violations of Ontario's safety rules.

ThyssenKrupp had pleaded guilty to the offences in Ontario court under the Technical Standards and Safety Act.

According to Ontario's safety regulator, the company failed to perform mandatory maintenance and tests at a condominium in Mississauga, Ont.

The company also allowed an unsafe elevator to operate at another condo in east-end Toronto, according to the regulator.

In January, ThyssenKrupp was fined $375,000 for a potentially fatal breach of safety laws in which a man was injured.

Roger Neate, with the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, says the fines send a strong signal to elevator maintenance contractors that safety laws must be respected.