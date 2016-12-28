

CTVNews.ca Staff





More than 40 per cent of Canadians say an increase in interest rates would have a negative impact on their spending in 2017, according to a new Nanos Research survey conducted for CTV News.

The top three economic priorities mentioned by those who participated in the survey were job creation, investing in infrastructure, and deficit management.

Just over 40 per cent of Canadians said that increases in interest rates on loans and mortgages would have a negative or somewhat negative impact on how much they spend in 2017. More than a quarter of responders said interest rate increases would have no impact on their spending, and 23 per cent said it would have a neutral impact.

When asked how they would pay for an unexpected expense of approximately $3,000, 53 per cent of Canadians said they would use their existing savings. Twenty-three per cent said they would use a line of credit, 10 per cent would use a credit card, and two per cent would borrow money from relatives or friends.

Nine per cent of survey responders said they would not be able to cover an unexpected expense of $3,000.

Looking beyond personal finances, 21 per cent of Canadians said that job creation should be the number one economic priority for the federal government in 2017.

Other economic issues Canadians said Ottawa should prioritize:

Investing in infrastructure (20 per cent)

Deficit management (18 per cent)

Investing in social programs (17 per cent)

Reducing personal taxes (15 per cent)

Negotiating trade agreements (5 per cent)

Reducing corporate taxes (2 per cent)

Methodology

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,000 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between Dec. 16 and 19 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online.

The margin of error for a random survey of 1,000 Canadians is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.