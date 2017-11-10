

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Financial and industrial stocks have pushed Toronto's stock market lower this morning.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.91 points to 16,018.18, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 46.01 points to 23,415.93. The S&P 500 index was down 5.82 points to 2,578.80 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 11.22 points to 6,738.83.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.90 cents US, up from Thursday's average price of 78.79 cents US.

The December crude contract was up nine cents to US$57.26 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.20 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down $2.50 to US$1,285.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down one cent to US$3.08 a pound.

In Toronto, Canada's biggest insurance companies were down, including Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH), as were the major banks. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and CAE Inc. were the big decliners among industrial stocks.