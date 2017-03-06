

The Canadian Press





NEWPORT LANDING, N.S. -- An historic manor in rural Nova Scotia that captivated people on social media with its ornate finishes and rustic charm has sold -- for more than $20,000 over its asking price.

The 107-year-old Mounce Mansion in Newport Landing was listed last month at $434,900 and sold for $455,000, though the deal has not yet been closed.

Wanda Graves of Eastern Valley Real Estate says she was stunned the home attracted so much attention, with dozens of inquiries coming in from across the country, the United States and even Ireland every day after it was listed Feb. 6.

She says she couldn't reveal anything about the successful bidder, saying only that they are Canadian.

The Queen of Anne style home is adorned with austere woodwork dating back to the 1910s, walls hand-painted with floral designs and ornate stucco ceilings.

The listing says the roughly 7,000-square-foot residence is spread over three storeys, including seven bedrooms, a library, two parlour rooms and a sunroom.