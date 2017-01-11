Amazon Canada was the subject of negative online backlash for selling doormats featuring India’s flag, with even the Indian foreign minister threatening to deny visas to the company's employees.

 India flag doormat on Amazon.ca

 

Amazon.ca screenshot.

Up until Wednesday morning, the mat was selling for CDN$35.99 and was described on Amazon.ca as durable and heat-resistant while also being machine washable.

After news of the doormat went viral, India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, in a series of tweets, threatened to refuse visas to Amazon employees if the retailer did not get rid of any products that insulted Indian’s national flag.

Meanwhile social media and Amazon.ca users exploded with anger over the doormat, with some users pledging to boycott Amazon.ca for good.

By Wednesday afternoon, the flag doormat was no longer available on Amazon.ca.

In a statement, Amazon's corporate communications team told CTV News "the item is no longer for sale on the site.”