Amazon Canada was the subject of negative online backlash for selling doormats featuring India’s flag, with even the Indian foreign minister threatening to deny visas to the company's employees.

Amazon.ca screenshot.

Up until Wednesday morning, the mat was selling for CDN$35.99 and was described on Amazon.ca as durable and heat-resistant while also being machine washable.

After news of the doormat went viral, India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, in a series of tweets, threatened to refuse visas to Amazon employees if the retailer did not get rid of any products that insulted Indian’s national flag.

Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. https://t.co/L4yI3gLk3h — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

Meanwhile social media and Amazon.ca users exploded with anger over the doormat, with some users pledging to boycott Amazon.ca for good.

@SushmaSwaraj jee @amazon must be made to bleed. From selling undergarments printed with the pics of Hindu Gods & Indian flag doormats. — Vivek (@vivek_sinha15) January 11, 2017

@amazonIN its sooo much shame that u r selling doormat with country's flag, not jus Indian flag, but how can you do with any country's flag — shailesh (@shail_rockstar) January 11, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj Madam. Amazon Canada must be censured and warned not to sell India flag doormats. Please take action. pic.twitter.com/td4KXlDUQL — Atul Bhobe (@atulbhobe) January 11, 2017

#Amazon insulted the #IndiaFlag by putting Indian Flag door mats for sale. I pledge I'll not buy anything from @amazonIN. ��#Patriotism — Teja (@tejasshende) January 11, 2017

@ShekharGupta Absolutly right. It shows their Business Culture & mindset. If dey can't respct Indian flag, then mustn't do business in India — Santosh Tripathy (@sktcorus) January 11, 2017

@amazon if you don't remove Indian flag doormats, I am going to uninstall your app and will never buy anything from you even if it is free — MangoIndian (@davidsanjay) January 11, 2017

Amazon shud have strong filters & block anyone selling Indian Flag Doormat or other item insulting sentiments. Can't disrespect #IndianFlag. — Narendra Modi For PM (@GenNextIndian) January 11, 2017

We never purchase any product from Amazon because Amazon is selling my country indian flag Door maat I also inform my Indian friends. — Amit Raval (@Amit_N_Raval) January 11, 2017

@amazonIN You're brother in Canada is selling doormats with Indian Flag printed on it. I'm not gonna buy a single product from Amazon.#Shame — Abhishek Kaul (@AlmghtyAbhishek) January 11, 2017

By Wednesday afternoon, the flag doormat was no longer available on Amazon.ca.

In a statement, Amazon's corporate communications team told CTV News "the item is no longer for sale on the site.”